Showers, storms likely to return Monday

Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday in LeFlore County.

The rain and storms are likely to arrive in the afternoon and continue on overnight. A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service through Thursday.

Monday’s high is expected to be 78 degrees with a low of 64 degrees.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum