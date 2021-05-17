| logout
Showers, storms likely to return Monday
Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday in LeFlore County.
The rain and storms are likely to arrive in the afternoon and continue on overnight. A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service through Thursday.
Monday’s high is expected to be 78 degrees with a low of 64 degrees.
