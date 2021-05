POTEAU – The LeFlore County Republicans will hold their monthly meeting May 27 at the Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau.

The meeting will be held in the big room. Everybody is encouraged to come early at 5:45 p.m. to eat on their own with the meeting set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum