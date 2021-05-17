POTEAU – The May Tuesday lunch at the museum is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The lunch consists of barbeque chicken sandwich, chips, drink and dessert for only $6.

The lunch will be held at the Hotel Lowery at 303 Broadway. To-go orders are available by calling (918) 647-9330.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum