POTEAU – Kiamichi Tech is honoring retirees at a come and go reception Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Seminar Center at their Poteau Campus.

This reception will honor the retirements of Marjorie Wann, Deanna Schmidt and Kathy Davidson. The reception is open to the public.

