Howe students leave high school with degrees

For two students graduating from Howe High School this spring, they’ll leave with not only a high school diploma but also an associate degree from Carl Albert State College.

Matthew Mitchell and Brayden Oglesby celebrate their decision to enroll in the Carl Albert concurrent program, saying with great guidance from their counselors and quality instruction from their instructors, the path to earning an associate degree while in college was made doable.

