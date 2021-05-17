Graduation and your destination

By Dr. GLENN MOLLETTE

Families across America are celebrating high school and college graduations.

American young adults are now faced with going to work or pursuing more education. Employers across America are looking for workers. Colleges are looking for students. Will you spend $25,000 to $60,000 per year to go to school? Or, will you go to work and earn $25,000 to $60,000 or more?

Some of America’s graduates will find jobs working for state or federal government entities. One acquaintance went to work for her state government and retired by the time she was 46. With a full state retirement benefit she started a part time business that seems to do well. She did not have one day of college education. She started out at an entry level job but worked hard, showed up and received several promotions that provided her with a good income and a very good government retirement.

