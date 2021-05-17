| logout
Flood watch issued through Thursday
The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a flood watch for LeFlore County from Tuesday through early Thursday.
Periodic showers and thunderstorms will spread across southeast Oklahoma Monday through Thursday. The most likely timeframe for heavy rains appears to be Tuesday through Wednesday night.
Rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected with isolated amounts of six to seven inches possible.
Flash flooding and river flooding will be possible with moderate to major river flooding possible in southeastern Oklahoma