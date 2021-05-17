Commissioners to seek bids

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners agreed to seek sealed bids on two items of business during Monday’s weekly meeting.

Bids will be sought for six-month highway materials and from county publications to publish the commissioner proceedings for the fiscal year.

A third item to seek bids for overhead doors for the Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department was tabled.

