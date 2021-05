Commissioners’ agenda 5-17-2021

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

(13.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE REQUISITIONING AND RECEIVING OFFICERS LIST FOR FORT COFFEE VFD.

(14.) DISCUSS WITH POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING TORT CLAIM AS PRESENTED BY WHITE & WEDDLE, P.C. ON BEHALF OF KIMBERLY MAXWELL.

(15.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BID NOTICE AND RESOLUTION ADVERTISING TO ACCEPT SEALDED BIDS FOR OVERHEAD DOORS TO BENEFIT SUMMERFIELD VFD.

(16.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE APPOINTMENT OF KEVIN LASHLEY TO THE LEFLORE COUNTY FLOODPLAIN BOARD.

(17.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BID NOTICE AND RESOLUTION ADVERTISING TO ACCEPT SEALDED BIDS FOR 6-MONTH COUNTY HIGHWAY MATERIALS.

(18.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BID NOTICE AND RESOLUTION ADVERTISING TO ACCEPT SEALDED BIDS FOR FISCAL YEAR COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS.

(19.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE PERMIT APPLICATION AS SUBMITTED BY WATER DISTRIBUTORS TO BORE FRUIT FARM ROAD.

(20.) DISCUSSION WITH POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING COUNTY POLICIES & PROCEEDURES FOR EXPENDING THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN 2021 FUNDS.

(21.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(22.) ADJOURN.