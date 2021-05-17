Blast from the past 5-17-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past.

Today’s picture is of Heavener students doing the snake dance from downtown Heavener back to the high school. This was a tradition for every night before the football game against Poteau along with burning the Pirate.

Blast from the past is a feature we run daily on ledgerlcj.com along with our newsletter heavenerledger.substack.com.

Each day we feature an old picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County from days gone by.

If you have a picture you would like to post on the blast from the past, send an email to [email protected].

