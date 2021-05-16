This date in history 5-16-2021

This date in history for May 16.

1717: Satirical writer, Voltaire, imprisoned in the Bastille.

1770: French dauphin, Louise, marries Marie Antoinette.

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors.

1918: U.S. Congress passes Sedition Act.

1929: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out its first awards.

1943: Warsaw Ghetto uprising ends.

1960: U.S.-Soviet summit collapses after U-2 spy plane shot down

1968: Worker protests mount in France.

1980: Rookie Magic Johnson leads Lakes to championship over 76ers.

1985: The discovery of the Ozone Hole was announced.

2014: TV journalist Barbara Walters retires.