This date in history 5-16-2021
This date in history for May 16.
1717: Satirical writer, Voltaire, imprisoned in the Bastille.
1770: French dauphin, Louise, marries Marie Antoinette.
1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors.
1918: U.S. Congress passes Sedition Act.
1929: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out its first awards.
1943: Warsaw Ghetto uprising ends.
1960: U.S.-Soviet summit collapses after U-2 spy plane shot down
1968: Worker protests mount in France.
1980: Rookie Magic Johnson leads Lakes to championship over 76ers.
1985: The discovery of the Ozone Hole was announced.