OU completes Big 12 title sweep

Soonersports.com

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1 Oklahoma completed the Big 12 title sweep Saturday, beating No. 7/9 Oklahoma State, 10-2, in run-rule fashion to win their seventh Big 12 tournament crown.

It marks the fourth consecutive season Oklahoma has won both the regular season conference title and tournament crown. OU has 20 Big 12 titles overall.

Big 12 Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo registered the run-rule, walk-off hit in the sixth inning on a two-RBI single up the middle. The senior paced OU in the game with a 3-for-5, three runs batted in performance.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter