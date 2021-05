Partly cloudy skies early and then a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day and into the night for Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 80 degrees with a low of 64 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m. with sunset at 8:16 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

Subscribe for only $5 per month and get our newsletter delivered to your email inbox every day.