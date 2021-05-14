Christian Heritage ousts Howe

OKLAHOMA CITY – Christian Heritage defeated Howe, 20-0, in a quarterfinal game of the Class 2A state baseball tournament Thursday night.

Howe finishes with a 30-7 record and set a school record for wins and the Lions also qualified for state for the first time. Christian Heritage improves to 28-6 and plays Dale in the semifinals 2 p.m. Friday.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

Discuss local, state and national news, sports and more on the Ledger/LCJ new forum