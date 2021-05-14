Chamber golf tournament scheduled

POTEAU – The 24th annual Poteau Chamber of Commerce golf tournament is June 11 at Wolf Ridge Country Club.

Check-in will start at 8 a.m. with tee-time at 9 a.m. and lunch at 11:45. Pre-registration is $220 for the chairman golf package which includes two-player team, two mulligans, two potty driver, two women’s advantage, two tournament golf shirts, drinks and meal.

Pre-registration deadline is May 24. Shirts are not guaranteed if registered after May 24.

Same-day registration is $240. This includes everything aside from the shirts.

For more information call the Chamber at (918) 647-9178. You can register online HERE.