Blast from the past 5-14-2021

Today’s picture is of Jack’s Filling Station. No names or locations are on the picture to identify anything. I’m not sure but it appears like this is the building going out of town on Highway 83 although I do not recognize the building in the background. It might be the Methodist Church, which would mean this building is where the old service station on the corner of East Avenue C and First Street is located, across the street from Rice Furniture and where the western part of the library sits now.

