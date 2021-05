SHAWNEE – Heritage Hall held off Poteau to defeat the Pirates 8-5 in a quarterfinal game at the Class 4A state tournament Thursday at Shawnee High School.

Heritage Hall (26-5) advances to the semifinals Friday and will play the Berryhill/Marlow winner. Poteau finishes its season with a 27-12 record.

