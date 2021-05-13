Calendar of events 5-13-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Thursday

Heavener City Council special meeting 11 a.m.

High school baseball: Poteau vs. Heritage Hall 10 a.m. in Class 4A state tournament in Shawnee; Howe vs. Christian Heritage 7 p.m. in 2A state tournament at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

